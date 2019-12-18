|
Francis J. Trainor, 88
Millbury - Francis "Frank" J. Trainor, 88, passed away peacefully at The Oasis at Dodge Park in Worcester.
Frank's wife, Maydel A. (Stemmann) Trainor passed away in 2009. He leaves a daughter, Ann F. Irish and her husband, Paul of Millbury; a son, Peter J. Trainor and his wife Bethany of Franklin; three grandchildren, Connor, Jared and Hannah; a brother, Charles Trainor of Fairfield, CT and a sister, Marybeth Collins of Somerset; many nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents, Peter and Mary (Keavy) Trainor and a brother, Robert "Bob" Trainor.
Frank loved woodworking and carpentry, especially at home in his workshop. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and remember Frank's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Dec. 20th from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated, following the visitation at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org Please visit Frank's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019