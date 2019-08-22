|
|
Francis J. 'Lolly' Walkowiak, 94
Webster - Francis J. 'Lolly' Walkowiak, 94, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Auburn.
His wife of 64 years, Frances E. (Santilli) Walkowiak died April 18, 2017.
Lolly leaves behind a daughter, Janet L. Mielewski and her partner Keith Solomon of Dudley; 2 grandsons, Christopher A. Mielewski and his wife Jennifer of Vermont and Jonathan F. Mielewski of Webster; 2 great grandsons, Mason and Finley Mielewski and 2 brothers, Robert and Joseph Walkowiak of Webster and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, William P. 'Billy' Walkowiak who died November 13, 2004 and son-in-law, Boguslaw 'Bogi' Mielewski who died April 14, 2015.
He was also predeceased by 2 brothers, Thomas and Teddy Walkowiak and a sister, Virginia Leo.
Lolly was born in Webster, December 13, 1924 a son of the late William and Lucy (Mrozinski) Walkowiak and lived here all his life.
He worked for the Town of Webster from 1952-1988 with the Highway Department and retired as the Superintendent and was also the Director of Public Works.
Lolly was a member of St. Joseph Basilica, a very active member of the Webster Lions Club, the Webster Elks and Booster A.C. and also enjoyed gardening.
There are no calling hours.
A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb St. (Please meet at the Church), burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Webster Lions Club, P.O. Box 471, Webster, MA. 01570, or the Mass. Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 799 West Boylston St., Worcester, MA. 01606.
The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St. is assisting Lolly's family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019