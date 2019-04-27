|
Francis M. "Fran" Welcom,III, 63
Worcester & Shrewsbury - Francis Mara "Fran" Welcom III, 63, of Worcester passed away in his home on April 25, 2019. Born in Worcester, Fran spent his childhood in the Grafton Hill section of Worcester with his grandparents, John and Adaline Brosnihan. He leaves behind his loving wife Cynthia Kelosis, his three sons, Michael, Nicholas and his wife, Ashley and John Welcom all of Worcester; Nephew of Paul and Millie Brosnihan of Millbury. Son of Francis M. Jr and Dorothy (Brosnihan) Welcom. Brother of Mary Jo, Michelle and John.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hour on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. To view Fran's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019