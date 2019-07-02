|
Francisco Mauras, 64
Clinton - Francisco Mauras, aka "Junior" & "Cisco" passed away peacefully at UMass Medical Center in Worcester on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 64. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Aida T. (Baerga) Mauras, their children, Sharon Morales & husband Juan of Orlando, FL; Frances Rivera of Leominster; and Francisco Mauras of Chicago, IL. He leaves his mother, Martina Diaz, sister, Maria Garcia & husband Jose, all of Fountain, CO; brother, Carlos Mauras & wife Christina of Puerto Rico; 6 adoring grandchildren, Joshua, Abimael, Jahaziel, Niret, Ariel, and Narcis-Mar, extended family, and many dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his father, Francisco Mauras.
Junior was born in the Bronx, New York, on November 21, 1954. He graduated from Carmen Bosello de Huyke School in Puerto Rico and enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the United States Army. Following military service, Junior returned home safely and achieved his vocational degree in auto repair. Blessed with a brilliant mechanical mind, he worked as a doctor of cars for O'Malley's Sunoco in Clinton for many years. With a great passion for smooth jazz and all music, Cisco was an accomplished musician, singing and drumming in several bands throughout his lifetime. He was most passionate for his family and will always be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5 until 7Pm in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Funeral Service to follow at 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Francisco Mauras to: Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 5, 2019