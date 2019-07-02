Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
38 East Main St.
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1298
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
16 East Main St.
View Map
François R. Betty, 78

Webster - François R. Betty,78, died Monday, July 1, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester with family at his side.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Elaine J. (Doucette) Betty; a son, Jean-Paul Betty and his wife Karen of Webster; 6 daughters, Denise Gionet and her husband Dave of Oxford, Monique Tripaldi and her partner Richard Hall of Millbury, Michelle Budney and her husband Christopher of Webster, Nadine Donahue and her husband Derek of Dudley, Rachel Betty and her fiancé Jeffrey Bahr of Wethersfield, Ohio, and Danielle Nuttall and her husband Darrin of Webster; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers and 5 sisters; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Francois R. Betty, Jr. in 1964, by brother Jean-Guy Betty, by a sister Bernadette Langlois and by a brother-in-law Robert Doucette. He was eagerly awaiting the birth of a great-grandson in August. He also leaves his cats Winnie and Coco.

He was born and raised in Saint Bernard, Quebec, a son of Napoleon and Dorothy (Lemay) Betty. He attended the forest ranger school in Duchesne, Quebec before moving to Webster in 1960. He became a citizen of the United States in 1991.

Mr. Betty owned and operated both Webster Tree Service and the F. R. Betty and Sons Excavating Company before retiring in 2006.

He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and belonged to the Sacred Heart Pitch League for many years. He loved playing the guitar and spending quality time with his family.

The funeral will be held Monday, July 8, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main St., Webster, with a Mass at noon in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, July 7, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:15 to 11:15 AM in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to the Community Cat Connection, 289 Thompson Road, Webster, MA 01570.

www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019
