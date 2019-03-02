|
Francois "Franny" Poirier
Holden/Las Vegas - Francois "Franny" G. Poirier, 80, passed away at home on January 17, 2019. He was born in Worcester, on December 2, 1938, the son of the late Raoul J. and Therese A. (Lapointe) Poirier and had lived in Holden before retiring to Las Vegas.
He is survived by his brother, Conrad Poirier; his nephews, Marc and David Poirier; and his grandnephews, Joseph and Luke Poirier. He was predeceased by his brothers, Normand and Jean Poirier.
Francois was raised in Holden where he attended elementary school and graduated from Wachusett Regional High School. He spent a good amount of time during his youth meandering through the woodlands near his home and fishing small local streams and ponds where he developed a lifelong interest in nature and the environment. He chose to read and study on his own as an alternative to college, and during that time enlisted in the Air Force. After leaving the service as a Lieutenant, Francois worked over 25 years at the Worcester Telegram & Gazette as a copy editor until his retirement. He was a good writer!
Upon his retirement, Francois moved to Las Vegas. Throughout his retirement years in Nevada, Franny enjoyed exploring the desert country, mountains, ghost towns and mining camps, as well as learning about gem stones and fossils. He also enjoyed spending some mornings at a casino handicapping a few afternoon horse races or playing some golf.
A remembrance of Francois would be incomplete without mention of his love for thoroughbred horse racing. He took "handicapping" to its highest level. One of his very favorite times and places to be was on a warm August afternoon at the Saratoga Race Track sitting alone under the shade of an old oak tree, always with a red felt pen in hand, making notations in The Daily Racing Form.
But above all, Francois took the greatest pleasure from reading books and acquiring knowledge. He read all the time throughout his life about all things transcending literature, the arts, science, gourmet cooking, medicine, astronomy, history, thoroughbred racing and much more.
He was also quite the raconteur who could and would discuss and expound upon a wide variety of subjects into the early morning hours with vigor, if permitted, and always with an uncommon wit.
Francois was authentic to the core. He was "good company". He lived his life quietly. We loved him.
A private committal service will be held later this spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in Holden. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019