Frank A. Cambria, 88

SHREWSBURY - Frank A. Cambria, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday May 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Roslindale, the son of Placido and Carmela (Paratore) Cambria. He was predeceased by his sister Frances. After graduating from Roslindale High School, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1954, he married Mary B. (McNamara) Cambria. Mary passed away in 2015.

Frank retired from the Mass Bay Transportation Authority. Frank and Mary spent many months each year in their second home in Nokomis, FL. Frank was a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Worcester County and a member of the Florida Sheriff's Association. A loyal member of the American Legion and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Frank was also an elected member of the Shrewsbury Republican Town Committee.

Frank is survived by his two children, Lorraine Busconi-Cambria and her wife Celeste of Shrewsbury, and Margaret Fitzpatrick and her husband Robert of Brighton; grandchildren, James and Robert Fitzpatrick, and Bella Busconi-Cambria.

Services will be held at a later date, due to the current health crisis. To leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020
