Frank Cassano Jr.


Frank Cassano Jr. Obituary
Frank R. Cassano Jr., 62

PAXTON - Frank R. Cassano Jr., age 62, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. He is survived by four brothers, Steven, Joseph of Webster, Robert of Hubbardston and James and his wife Carrina; a sister Cheryl Prescott and her husband Russell of Barre; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves his mother, Phyllis E. (Rowland) Cassano Jason of Inverness, FL. He was born in Worcester son of Phyllis and the late Frank R. Cassano Sr. He lived in Paxton for the past 25 years, prior to that living in Hubbardston. He was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed golf and his cat Tanzy. There are no calling hours, services are private. Please omit flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Rd. E. Brookfield, MA 01515. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available where you may post a condolence or light a candle at

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019
