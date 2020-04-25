Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Frank Domenichella Jr.


1934 - 2020
Frank Domenichella Jr. Obituary
Frank A. Domenichella, Jr., 85

Lincoln - Frank A. Domenichella, Jr., 85, formerly of Lincoln, MA and Summerfield, FL, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret K. "Peggy" (Lahnstein) Domenichella. Devoted father of Frank A. Domenichella III and his wife Bea of Leominster, Paul F. Domenichella and his wife Jeanne of Arlington, Stephen M. Domenichella of Missoula, MT and Mary M. O'Halloran and her husband Charles of Fitchburg. Proud grandfather of Katherine and Rebekah Domenichella, Madeline and Peter Domenichella, and Gabrielle O'Halloran. Uncle of Toni Cortelyou and her husband Robert, John F. Turano, and great uncle of Christopher Turano. Frank was predeceased by his sister, Florence Turano and her husband Anthony J. Turano of NJ. Due to restrictions in light of COVID-19, immediate family will gather for a private burial service at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (). For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
