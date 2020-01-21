|
Francis "Frank" Ermilio 25
Shrewsbury - Francis "Frank" R. Ermilio, 25 of Shrewsbury, passed away tragically Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in a skiing accident while vacationing in Winter Park, Colorado.
Frank is survived by his family; his loving parents, Francis P. "Bud" and Kathryn A. (Raymond) Ermilio and his three beautiful adoring sisters, Lydia, Alina and Patrice; his maternal grandmother, Mary I. (Morello) Raymond of Worcester as well as a large contingent of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Frank joins in the arms of his grandparents, in heaven, Francis G. and Rosemarie (Ravelese) Ermilio and Ralph A. Raymond.
Frank was born in Worcester, raised in Shrewsbury and living in Boston. He was a 2012 graduate of St. John's High School, Shrewsbury and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in business/marketing from Assumption College in 2016. Frank began his career as a Go to Market/Enterprise Sales Representative for Toast, Inc. of Boston. He was ecstatic about a recent promotion; he was proud to be part of a company he felt passionate and committed to. He loved his amazing team of co-workers. Frank felt fortunate to have many good friends and mentors there.
Frank had a passionate approach to life and lived each day fully. It was the little things that mattered most to him. Frank loved spending time with his family and friends. Ermilio game nights, hikes in the woods, making ravioli, holidays, a dip in the ocean, AU football, NE sports, a hard workout or foursome round of golf with Dad on the cape as well as egging Mom on about her cooking made him smile happily. Time shared with lifelong friends doing a fantasy football draft, a pick up game of ball, sharing a beer or just hanging out enjoying each others company while growing up and making wonderful memories made him complete. He was sincere, honest, charismatic, spiritual, and he loved making people laugh. The word "love" when it came to Frank, could never be overused. He was a selfless soul who put others before himself, he was a gentleman. Upon arrival to the Cape, no matter what the weather Frank would announce, "I'm going for a dip" he was always the first one in and last one out. Recording his hole in one at Cyprian Keyes gold course and making ESPN's top 10 highlights with pals doing basketball trick shots "Go big time one" were fun accomplishments. Frank was a seeker of knowledge, daily trips to Boston Public library was routine, he had an insatiable appetite for learning. Frank truly was a friend to all, a young man who would help anyone in need. His sense of humor and big bright smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him and never be forgotten.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Friday, January 24th from 3pm to 8pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. The celebration of his life Mass will be Saturday, January 25th 11am at St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston, MA. Family friend The Reverend Jonathan Slavinskas will be celebrant. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in Franks honor can be made to the Friends of Shrewsbury Library, 609 Main St., Shrewsbury MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020