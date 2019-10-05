|
|
Frank W. Ford
SHREWSBURY - Frank W. Ford, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the UMASS-Memorial Medical Center's University Campus; he was 78 years old. Frank is survived by his husband, David P. Gillis; a sister, Jeannette Moore of East Brookfield; a niece, Noel McCann and her family in Jericho, VT; a nephew, Geoff Vercauteran and his family in Billerica; extended family and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Mildred (Cole) Ford and a sister, Constantine "Connie" Gould.
Frank earned his History degree from Worcester State College and worked his entire career as a History teacher at Millbury Public High School. Frank was an avid collector of art glass and Russian Icons and enjoyed antiquing during his retirement. He and David looked forward to traveling and enjoyed their winters in Puerto Rico and summers in Provincetown.
A time of visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, at Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church, 34 Gold Street, Shrewsbury. A funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Frank will then be laid to rest beside his parents in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's memory to the Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church -Building Fund, 34 Gold St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019