Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church
34 Gold Street
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church
34 Gold Street
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Ford Obituary
Frank W. Ford

SHREWSBURY - Frank W. Ford, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the UMASS-Memorial Medical Center's University Campus; he was 78 years old. Frank is survived by his husband, David P. Gillis; a sister, Jeannette Moore of East Brookfield; a niece, Noel McCann and her family in Jericho, VT; a nephew, Geoff Vercauteran and his family in Billerica; extended family and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Mildred (Cole) Ford and a sister, Constantine "Connie" Gould.

Frank earned his History degree from Worcester State College and worked his entire career as a History teacher at Millbury Public High School. Frank was an avid collector of art glass and Russian Icons and enjoyed antiquing during his retirement. He and David looked forward to traveling and enjoyed their winters in Puerto Rico and summers in Provincetown.

A time of visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, at Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church, 34 Gold Street, Shrewsbury. A funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Frank will then be laid to rest beside his parents in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's memory to the Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church -Building Fund, 34 Gold St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now