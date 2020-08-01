Frank J. Gadomski, 95CLINTON - Frank J. Gadomski, 95, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a brief period of declining health.He is survived by four daughters: Cynthia Brown, wife of the late Alan Brown, of Ellsworth, ME, Francine Gadomski-Gentry, of Sturbridge, Wendy Weinstein and her husband, Bruce, of Princeton, and Joanne Banys, and her husband, Richard, of Newburyport; their mother, Eleanor T. (McGovern) Gadomski, of Leominster; eleven grandchildren: Ben Brower, Erika & Dustin Brown, Brandon & Garrett Gentry, Rachel, Kayla & Joe Weinstein, Kimberly Young, Krissy & Kate Banys; six great-grandchildren: Daniel, Logan and Henry Brower, Mya Leigh Gentry, and Kennedy and Colby Young; and a sister-in-law, Betty Gadomski. Five siblings, Dr. Joseph Gadomski, William Gadomski, Stanley Gadomski, Viola Gadomski, and Mary Phillie, predeceased him.Born and raised in Clinton, the son of Joseph and Frances (Liesewska) Gadomski, Frank attended grammar school at St. Mary's/Our Lady of Jasna Gora, and was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1943. While in High School, he worked as a life guard at the Nashua River, Clinton, during which time he saved a young boy from drowning. Following high school, he was accepted, and planned to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute, but those plans were interrupted, as he was drafted to serve with the US Army during World War II. During the war, he served in five major battles while serving with the 266th Field Artillery Battalion, participating in the Battle of Normandy, Battle of Northern France, Battle of the Rhineland, Battle of Ardennes, and the Battle of Central Europe.Upon his return home from the War, he married Eleanor McGovern at the age of 21, and gained employment at the former Wickwire Spencer and Colonial Press Companies of Clinton. While working full time, he attended Worcester Junior College, and earned an Associate Degree in Engineering. He then went on to have a decades-long career as an Electrical Engineer at the former Sanders Associates, Nashua, NH.A member of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Church, and St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, he was a devoted family man, who loved camping, reading, eating fried clams and farm fresh ice cream, exploring National Parks with his daughters, telling old war stories, and picnics with his family. He was funny, kind and always willing to help whenever you needed it. No task was too daunting-he could fix anything.Frank's funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour at the funeral home on Tuesday morning, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Corcoran House Activities Fund, 40 Walnut St., Clinton, MA 01510.