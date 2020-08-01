1/1
Frank Gadomski
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Gadomski, 95

CLINTON - Frank J. Gadomski, 95, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a brief period of declining health.

He is survived by four daughters: Cynthia Brown, wife of the late Alan Brown, of Ellsworth, ME, Francine Gadomski-Gentry, of Sturbridge, Wendy Weinstein and her husband, Bruce, of Princeton, and Joanne Banys, and her husband, Richard, of Newburyport; their mother, Eleanor T. (McGovern) Gadomski, of Leominster; eleven grandchildren: Ben Brower, Erika & Dustin Brown, Brandon & Garrett Gentry, Rachel, Kayla & Joe Weinstein, Kimberly Young, Krissy & Kate Banys; six great-grandchildren: Daniel, Logan and Henry Brower, Mya Leigh Gentry, and Kennedy and Colby Young; and a sister-in-law, Betty Gadomski. Five siblings, Dr. Joseph Gadomski, William Gadomski, Stanley Gadomski, Viola Gadomski, and Mary Phillie, predeceased him.

Born and raised in Clinton, the son of Joseph and Frances (Liesewska) Gadomski, Frank attended grammar school at St. Mary's/Our Lady of Jasna Gora, and was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1943. While in High School, he worked as a life guard at the Nashua River, Clinton, during which time he saved a young boy from drowning. Following high school, he was accepted, and planned to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute, but those plans were interrupted, as he was drafted to serve with the US Army during World War II. During the war, he served in five major battles while serving with the 266th Field Artillery Battalion, participating in the Battle of Normandy, Battle of Northern France, Battle of the Rhineland, Battle of Ardennes, and the Battle of Central Europe.

Upon his return home from the War, he married Eleanor McGovern at the age of 21, and gained employment at the former Wickwire Spencer and Colonial Press Companies of Clinton. While working full time, he attended Worcester Junior College, and earned an Associate Degree in Engineering. He then went on to have a decades-long career as an Electrical Engineer at the former Sanders Associates, Nashua, NH.

A member of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Church, and St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, he was a devoted family man, who loved camping, reading, eating fried clams and farm fresh ice cream, exploring National Parks with his daughters, telling old war stories, and picnics with his family. He was funny, kind and always willing to help whenever you needed it. No task was too daunting-he could fix anything.

Frank's funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour at the funeral home on Tuesday morning, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Corcoran House Activities Fund, 40 Walnut St., Clinton, MA 01510.

www.mcnallywatson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 31, 2020
My condolences to Cynthia and her family. Your Dad was quite a guy! I would have loved to hear his war stories. May memories shared with him be forever treasured by you and your family.

Suzanne Werner
Suzanne Werner
July 31, 2020
So thankful to have known such a wonderful man and to be part of his amazing family. Love to all and my deepest sympathies. Love, Kat ❤
Kathryn Brown
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved