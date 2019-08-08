|
Frank J. Germaine, 97
LEICESTER - Frank J. Germaine, 97, of 22 Burncoat St., died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester. He leaves his nieces, Carol Germaine of Worcester, Linda Iagallo and her husband Michael of Deland, FL., and Mary Jean Capalbo and her husband Paul of Shrewsbury; grand nephews, Christian and Sean Capalbo of Shrewsbury, Michael and Christopher Iagallo of Deland, FL and a grand niece Trina Rup of FL.
Frank was born in Worcester, the son of Frank A. and Blanche (Doherty) Germaine.
A committal service for Frank will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. in Notre Dame Mausoleum, 162 Webster St., Worcester.
MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is directing arrangements. there are no calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019