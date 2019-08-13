|
Frank Ghizzi, 95
WORCESTER - Frank Ghizzi, 95, of Worcester, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Charlton Manor.
His wife of 66 years, Helen McDonald Ghizzi, died in 2016. His son, Frank J. Ghizzi, died in 2014.
Frank leaves a grandson, Charles M. Ghizzi and his partner Cha Connor of Turners Falls; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Ghizzi of Brookfield, a brother, Richard Ghizzi in Calif., and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was born in Shrewsbury, son of Frank and Theresa (Poggilio) Ghizzi.
After graduating from Commerce High School in Worcester, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was a veteran of World War II, and served in South America in ground crew support for Navy air bombers.
Frank was a heavy-duty trailer operator for 42 years hauling large equipment and machinery to roadwork sites for Henley-Lundgren & Co.
Frank was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Angels Parish.
Frank was devoted to his wife and family. He was a great story teller and could hold a conversation with anyone.
Frank's grandson Charles wishes to thank his cousins, Cindy Ghizzi, Terry Rivera, Peg Venditti and Paul Stolberg for all the support they have given to their uncle Frank over the past several years. Charles also thanks the staff at Charlton Manor for their caring attention to Frank.
The funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019