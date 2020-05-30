Frank J. Herberg, 89
AUBURN - Frank J. Herberg, 89, of Auburn and formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Friday May 15, 2020 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Worcester. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife, B. June (Mead) Herberg, in 2000.
Born in Sharon, PA and raised in Corry, PA, Frank was one of three children born to the late Franklin J. and Margaret A. (Berry) Herberg. He was educated in Corry as well, graduating from Corry High School in 1948. Several years after high school, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Serving honorably for four years, during which he was a radio and sonar operator for VP-8 Squadron, flying anti-sub missions in P2-V's. He then attended Gannon College in Erie, PA and graduated with his Bachelor's degree. Upon graduating from college, Frank went on to work for Erie Insurance Company in Erie, PA, before moving to Massachusetts. He worked for Hanover Insurance Company in the Education Department, before becoming Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Worcester Insurance Company. He was named Massachusetts Insurance Agents "Man of the Year." in 1995. Herberg, Adams, & Associates was founded as a consulting company, and was operated by Frank and his colleague and very good friend, Joan Adams, until his retirement.
Frank was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church in Auburn, sat on the Board of Directors for Auburn Youth and Family Services, as well as being a board member for the Auburn District Nurses.
In his free time, Frank enjoyed playing cards, reading, and gardening; he loved to camp and was a great fly fisherman. He had a passion for cheering on his Red Sox and Patriots, and was a devoted friend and kind, caring soul.
Frank is survived by his only son, Michael J. Herberg and his wife Cheryl A. (Pettis) Herberg of Waxhaw, NC; his grandchildren, Devin M. Herberg of Waxhaw, NC, Sean A. Herberg of Eugene, OR, and Michaela C. Herberg of Asheville, NC; his loving brother, Dick A. Herberg and his wife Jojo (Migliaccio) Herberg of Corry, PA; his sister-in-law, Marjorie A. (Mason) Herberg of Irving, PA; his nieces and nephews, Berry R. Herberg of Spartanburg, PA, Mark L. Herberg of Corry, PA, Jay L. Herberg of Edinborough, PA, Martha E. (Herberg) Gray of Pittsfield, PA, Kathryn A. (Herberg) Jukes of Youngsville, PA, and Scott R. Mead of Gaithersburg, MD; and beloved friends, Joan and Jim Adams of Holden, MA, John and Mary-Ellen Potter of Holden, MA and Mark Trombly of Charlton, MA. In addition to his parents and his wife, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Dave A. Herberg of Irving, PA.
Frank's funeral Mass will be held at a later date, and burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn, with his wife. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christopher Heights of Worcester Resident's Activity Fund, 20 Mary Scano Drive, Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
AUBURN - Frank J. Herberg, 89, of Auburn and formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Friday May 15, 2020 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Worcester. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife, B. June (Mead) Herberg, in 2000.
Born in Sharon, PA and raised in Corry, PA, Frank was one of three children born to the late Franklin J. and Margaret A. (Berry) Herberg. He was educated in Corry as well, graduating from Corry High School in 1948. Several years after high school, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Serving honorably for four years, during which he was a radio and sonar operator for VP-8 Squadron, flying anti-sub missions in P2-V's. He then attended Gannon College in Erie, PA and graduated with his Bachelor's degree. Upon graduating from college, Frank went on to work for Erie Insurance Company in Erie, PA, before moving to Massachusetts. He worked for Hanover Insurance Company in the Education Department, before becoming Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Worcester Insurance Company. He was named Massachusetts Insurance Agents "Man of the Year." in 1995. Herberg, Adams, & Associates was founded as a consulting company, and was operated by Frank and his colleague and very good friend, Joan Adams, until his retirement.
Frank was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church in Auburn, sat on the Board of Directors for Auburn Youth and Family Services, as well as being a board member for the Auburn District Nurses.
In his free time, Frank enjoyed playing cards, reading, and gardening; he loved to camp and was a great fly fisherman. He had a passion for cheering on his Red Sox and Patriots, and was a devoted friend and kind, caring soul.
Frank is survived by his only son, Michael J. Herberg and his wife Cheryl A. (Pettis) Herberg of Waxhaw, NC; his grandchildren, Devin M. Herberg of Waxhaw, NC, Sean A. Herberg of Eugene, OR, and Michaela C. Herberg of Asheville, NC; his loving brother, Dick A. Herberg and his wife Jojo (Migliaccio) Herberg of Corry, PA; his sister-in-law, Marjorie A. (Mason) Herberg of Irving, PA; his nieces and nephews, Berry R. Herberg of Spartanburg, PA, Mark L. Herberg of Corry, PA, Jay L. Herberg of Edinborough, PA, Martha E. (Herberg) Gray of Pittsfield, PA, Kathryn A. (Herberg) Jukes of Youngsville, PA, and Scott R. Mead of Gaithersburg, MD; and beloved friends, Joan and Jim Adams of Holden, MA, John and Mary-Ellen Potter of Holden, MA and Mark Trombly of Charlton, MA. In addition to his parents and his wife, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Dave A. Herberg of Irving, PA.
Frank's funeral Mass will be held at a later date, and burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn, with his wife. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christopher Heights of Worcester Resident's Activity Fund, 20 Mary Scano Drive, Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.