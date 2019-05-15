|
|
Frank R. Hill, 53
Worcester - Frank R. Hill, 53, of Worcester died unexpectedly on Sunday May 12, 2019. A Teamster, a craftsman, a beloved son, brother, nephew and great friend to many, Frank will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Born in Middletown Ct. Frank was the son of Frank L. Hill and Donna (Porcaro) Monsarrat. Frank lived many years in Shrewsbury until he proudly bought his first and only home in Worcester which he truly loved and cared for.
Frank served his country that he loved by enlisting in the US Navy. He was a truck driver for Yellow Freight and a member of the local 170 Teamsters Union. Frank was known for his many interests which include working on his home and fishing with family and friends. Mostly Frank will be remembered for his passion and expertise in silversmith craftsmanship. Frank was known for transforming rocks and gems into beautiful and precious jewelry for many and has now left behind treasures that are irreplaceable.
Frank leaves a loving family that will forever remember his beautiful life. His mother Donna Monsarrat, father Frank L. Hill, his sister Valarie Cook and her husband Tim which are both fellow truckers, a special fishing buddy and best friend "Uncle Pickle" Bob Porcaro, a niece Kendra and many aunts, uncles and cousin.
A memorial service for Frank will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St.; Worcester. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 1-2pm with a service to celebrate Frank's life at 2pm.
To leave a note of condolence and to share a memory of Frank with his family please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019