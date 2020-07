Frank J. Kopeski, Jr., 73STERLING - Frank J. Kopeski, 73, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, July 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday Telegram.