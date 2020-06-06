Frank Wayne LaBrack



Clinton, MA - Frank Wayne LaBrack, 77 of Denver, CO died May 17, 2020 in his sleep.



Frank was U.S. Navy Veteran.



He leaves his daughter Francine (LaBrack) Scandalis, four sisters: Audrey Kamataris, Linda Combs, Lauren Bell and Debra Vasquez and two brothers: Guy and Paul LaBrack, He also leaves behind his dear friend, Susan Sprague, and several nieces and nephews.



Frank was the son of Oscar and Helen (Bixby) LaBrack. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Louis, Kenneth and Oscar LaBrack and sisters: Barbara LaBrack, Helen DiMeco, Susan Smith.





