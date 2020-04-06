|
|
Frank D.Liseno, Jr. 75
Holden - Frank D. Liseno, Jr, 75, a longtime resident of Holden passed away suddenly Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home.
Frank was born in Worcester, the son of Frank D. "Midnight" Liseno, Sr. and Stella T. "Wally" (Wolochowicz) Liseno. He graduated from St John High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Boston College. Frank began his employed years as a stockbroker, before accepting a position with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts department of taxation rising in the department to assume the position of supervising tax examiner in the Worcester Office. He worked for the commonwealth for over 30 years.
Frank is survived by the "Love of his Life", partner and soulmate, Ann Marie (Rahaim) Liseno, his wife whom he married on May 28, 1971, enjoying almost 49 years. Frank also leaves his daughter, Lyn Ann Towne-Smith, her husband Nathan and their sons Michael and Owen all of Beverly; a sister, Elizabeth Liseno-Puccio and her husband Alonso of Falmouth; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Frank was a good brother in law, friend and neighbor.
Frank was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. An enthusiastic poker player, Frank would travel to casino's as a contestant in Texas Hold EM tournaments. In many of the tournaments he was very successful in his endeavors. Frank also loved to travel with Ann Marie to many of those casinos. They enjoyed trips to Twin River to watch the simulcast horse races, Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, Atlantic City and Las Vegas and others. He was also an enthusiastic golfer, a past member of the Whitinsville and a current member Greenhill Country Clubs. He adored his family especially his grandsons, some of the greatest moments were those spent with them, especially teaching them to play golf. Frank was also an accomplished cook, spending many hours in the kitchen preparing delicacies for Ann Marie, family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately, with burial in Notre Dame Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial remembrances in his name can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis Tenn. . The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020