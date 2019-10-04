Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
16 East Main St.
WEBSTER, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Mackowiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Mackowiak Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Mackowiak Jr. Obituary
Frank L. Mackowiak Jr.

DUDLEY - Frank L Mackowiak, Jr., 91, died peacefully with his loving family at his side Thursday, October 3, at home in Dudley. Frank was born in Dudley, MA. He is the son of the late Frank Mackowiak Sr. and the late Pearl (Stawasz)

He is survived by his wife of 71 years Gloria (Daviau) Mackowiak , two daughters: Lori Breau and her husband Eddie and Linda Mackowiak , one son: Russell Mackowiak all of Dudley.; He also has 6 grandchildren, Jason Champney, Christy Clausen, Trisha Knorr, Edmond Breau Jr. Nichoel Doktor and Melissa Mantia. 11 great grandchildren Jesse Champney, Joey and Nicholas Breau, Tabitha and Jarred Bezanson , Aria Champney, Gabriel Beauregard, Jayden and Aislyn Knorr, Wesley and Vivian Doktor. A great - great grandson Jordan Champney Mack was a foreman for Pratt & Whitney for 40 years in East Hartford. Frank Was a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and Past President of the League of Sacred Heart . Member of Putnam Lodge of Elks. Golden member of PACC . Frank ran the Sacred Heart and Webster Elks Bingo for many years. Mack enjoyed golfing, fishing and Foxwoods "going south" as he called it, but must of all he treasured his family and being blessed with so many who loved him dearly.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Monday, October 7 at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster . Burial will follow in St. Joseph Garden Of Peace Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, October 6 from 3 to 5 pm at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church C/O Rectory, 18 East Main St., Webster, MA 01570 www.bartelfuneralhome.com

.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bartel Funeral Home Inc
Download Now