Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Frank T. Morrone, 74

Worcester - Frank T. Morrone, 74 of Worcester, passed away on Monday March 23, 2020 after a brief illness.

Due to the covid-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. Burial with U.S. Air Force honors will be in St John Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
