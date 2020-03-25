|
|
Frank T. Morrone, 74
Worcester - Frank T. Morrone, 74 of Worcester, passed away on Monday March 23, 2020 after a brief illness.
Due to the covid-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. Burial with U.S. Air Force honors will be in St John Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements. For more information or to leave a note please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020