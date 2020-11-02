Frank Kimball Packard, Jr., 96
OAKHAM - Frank Kimball Packard, Jr. ("Kim") passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 96.
Kim was predeceased by his beloved wife Grace (Gwyther) Packard and granddaughter Tessa (Packard) Wisnewski.
Kim leaves behind his two children, Randall Packard and his wife Denise and Susan (Packard) Higgins and her husband Ronald; his grandchildren Christopher Higgins, Jennifer (Higgins) Nadeau, Corey Packard, Lindsay Higgins, and Jaclyn (Packard) DeAcetis; along with nine great-grandchildren.
Kim was a lifelong resident of Massachusetts – growing up in Holden. He was a proud WWII Veteran serving in the Fighting 69th Infantry Division from 1943 to 1946. Later Kim became an avid collector of WWII army vehicles and even operated the Packard Military Museum for a number of years. He shared his military vehicle hobby with his grandson, Christopher, and in his later years assisted his grandson in rebuilding old military vehicles.
After the war Kim served for years as a Lieutenant on the Holden Fire Department and later as the Oakham Fire Chief. He and Grace moved to Oakham where they founded Pine Acres Campground in 1960. He was active in the camping industry serving as the Treasurer of the Federation of Campground Owners and was the first president of the Massachusetts Association of Campground Owners.
Once their children were grown Kim and his wife spent time traveling the country in their motorhome, visiting 48 states. He and Grace retired to Florida for the winters but each summer they would return to Pine Acres. He was a familiar face at Pine Acres greeting guests on his golfcart every weekend. He was happy to share stories about the park's beginning or talk about his experiences during WWII.
A private burial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kim's memory to Veterans, Inc. (www.VeteransInc.org
). The family would like to give special thanks to Kim's wonderful caregivers Nurse Lisa, Sue P., Michelle, Jinny, and Susie.
Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd. in Barre.