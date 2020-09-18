Frank Pavone

Frank "Chick" Pavone 92
West Boylston - Frank J. "Chick" Pavone, 92 a longtime resident of West Boylston passed away surrounded by the family he loves Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Frank was one of five children of Antonio and Carmela (Cappucio) Pavone. Born in Worcester he met the love of his life, Priscilla M. Casello, in grade school. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, Soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War serving as a Corporal. Shortly after discharge and return to Worcester, he and Priscilla began a 63-year life together raising their family with faith and love. They later moved to West Boylston where he has lived more than 19 years.
Frank worked for the City of Worcester more than 32 years as a Craftsman for the DPW before retiring in 1994.
Frank's wife Priscilla passed away in April 2014. He is survived by his devoted family: his three sons, John F. Pavone and his wife Amy of Holden, James Pavone and his partner Suzanne Pare of Shrewsbury, Anthony J. Pavone and his wife Peggy of Charlton; his daughter, Susan Aller and her husband Craig of Shrewsbury; a sister, Frances Kewley of Holden; 11 Grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Besides his parents and wife Priscilla, three brothers, Peter, Anthony, and Michael Pavone predeceased him.
Frank was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and a life member of the Greendale retired Men's Club. Family was always very important to Frank. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were a great source of pride. He truly believed that faith, family, and friends were important. His passing leaves a hole in our hearts, but his loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
The family would also like to acknowledge Donna LoRusso and Cindy Duval, his care givers who gave him great comfort during his final days.
A period of calling hours will be held Monday, Sept 21st from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St follow by a prayer service at 11:00 am. Burial with Military honors will be in St John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215. www.dana-farber.org/donate
. COVID-19 restrictions will apply, wearing masks and social distancing. Live streaming will also be available by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com
and clicking on live services. www.mercadantefuneral.com