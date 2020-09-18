1/1
Frank Pavone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank "Chick" Pavone 92

West Boylston - Frank J. "Chick" Pavone, 92 a longtime resident of West Boylston passed away surrounded by the family he loves Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Frank was one of five children of Antonio and Carmela (Cappucio) Pavone. Born in Worcester he met the love of his life, Priscilla M. Casello, in grade school. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, Soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War serving as a Corporal. Shortly after discharge and return to Worcester, he and Priscilla began a 63-year life together raising their family with faith and love. They later moved to West Boylston where he has lived more than 19 years.

Frank worked for the City of Worcester more than 32 years as a Craftsman for the DPW before retiring in 1994.

Frank's wife Priscilla passed away in April 2014. He is survived by his devoted family: his three sons, John F. Pavone and his wife Amy of Holden, James Pavone and his partner Suzanne Pare of Shrewsbury, Anthony J. Pavone and his wife Peggy of Charlton; his daughter, Susan Aller and her husband Craig of Shrewsbury; a sister, Frances Kewley of Holden; 11 Grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Besides his parents and wife Priscilla, three brothers, Peter, Anthony, and Michael Pavone predeceased him.

Frank was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and a life member of the Greendale retired Men's Club. Family was always very important to Frank. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were a great source of pride. He truly believed that faith, family, and friends were important. His passing leaves a hole in our hearts, but his loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.

The family would also like to acknowledge Donna LoRusso and Cindy Duval, his care givers who gave him great comfort during his final days.

A period of calling hours will be held Monday, Sept 21st from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St follow by a prayer service at 11:00 am. Burial with Military honors will be in St John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215. www.dana-farber.org/donate. COVID-19 restrictions will apply, wearing masks and social distancing. Live streaming will also be available by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Prayers for frank!! R.I.P.
Carl gentile local 170 worcester mass
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved