Millbury - Frank T. Sheehan, Jr., 58, of Millbury died peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice home after a courageous two year battle with melanoma. He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Pauline A. (Grigas) Sheehan. He also leaves his daughters Caitlyn Pearson and her husband Andy of Ayer, and Chelsea Sheehan and Evan Guarino of Bolton; his mother Ann Sheehan of Bradenton, Florida, and his sister Cathy Arnold and her husband Mike of Wales, U.K. He is predeceased by his father Francis T. Sheehan and his sister Eileen Sheehan.
Born in Worcester, Frank graduated from Doherty Memorial High School. He worked for over 20 years at AstraZeneca in Westborough and most recently worked at Sanofi Genzyme in Framingham before retiring.
Besides his children, his pride and joy was "Dad's Stupid Car" - the 1986 Monte Carlo SS that he rebuilt and was then featured in Hemmings magazine in 2010. He enjoyed attending NHRA races, concerts, traveling, and Patriots Sundays with family and friends.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Saint Vincent Hospital and the Cancer and Wellness Center for their kindness, compassion, and care they provided to Frank.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to KidsandCars.org
