Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Frank Vaccaro


1933 - 2020
Frank Vaccaro Obituary
Frank G. Vaccaro, 86

WORCESTER - Frank G. Vaccaro, 86, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Frank was the only child of James and Theresa (Barbarito) Vaccaro. He was a high school graduate, and later worked as a printer.

Frank loved baseball and rooting for the Red Sox, eating out in all restaurants and watching all genres of movies, but above all, he cherished his family and the precious moments they shared.

He is survived by his sons, Frank Vaccaro and his wife Jeanne, and Mark Vaccaro; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Christopher Heights, especially his VNA Nurse, Kristen, who made him feel special; as well as the staff of St. Vincent Hospital, who are truly amazing.

Services will be held privately for Frank's family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate). The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting his family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence or to share a fond memory of Frank, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
