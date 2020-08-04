Frank L. Viner Jr., 82



Nyack, NY - Frank L, Viner Jr., 82, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 26, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters Saskia Viner and Maia Allen, his son in law Bernard Allen, and his three grandchildren. He also leaves his two sisters Sandra Beckwith and Gerrith Gannon, his brother Kevin Viner, his sister in law Irene Viner, and many nieces and nephews. Frank was born and raised in Worcester, MA. He was a very gifted artist who graduated from North High School, received a degree from the Worcester Art Museum, and then went on to graduate from Yale University with a master's degree. His wit and sense of humor will be missed. Arrangements are being made by his family in New York.



Services are private





