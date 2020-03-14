|
Franklin Daigneau, 83
WEST BOYLSTON - Franklin R. Daigneau, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after an illness. Born in Worcester and raised in Sterling, Franklin was the son of Harold E. and Caroline A. (Bryant) Daigneau, and lived the last 47 years in West Boylston.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his beloved wife of 62 years, Audrey J. (Phelps) Daigneau; his children, Mark R. Daigneau and his wife, Jennifer of Destin, Florida and Amy J. Marold and her husband, Thomas of West Boylston; a brother, Bruce A. Daigneau and his wife, Carol of Holden; two grandchildren, Justin A. and Abigail E. Malo; nephews and nieces and his cherished cat, Pepper.
Franklin graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1955 and attended the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. He worked at Asa Bartlett Press in Worcester as the general manager before going to work as an estimator for Adams Printing in Templeton where he worked for 25 years. After his retirement, Franklin worked several years for the Fifty Plus Advocate, a senior advocacy newspaper, until 2006.
He honorably served his country in the United States Navel Reserve for eight years as a medic. He was a member of the Hiram O. Taylor American Legion Post 189 and the Eight Point Sportsmen's Club, both in Sterling, and the Gun Owner's Action League.
Franklin was a regular fixture at the West Boylston Senior Center where he volunteered his time with the "Meals-on-Wheels" program. Realizing a further need for further public information addressing the West Boylston senior population's wellbeing and related concerns, Franklin started a local cable program, "Senior Moment", which aired monthly with featured guests.
He had many interests including flying and working with acrylic paints. He held a private pilot's license for many years and frequently flew Audrey and the kids on adventurous day trips around New England which usually included a well-deserved breakfast or lunch. As an artist, you can find numerous colorful acrylic paintings prominently displayed in his home. With a venturesome inclination for excitement, Franklin, in his seventies, bought a motorcycle, and without much coxing, convinced Audrey to travel with him throughout New England. He also enjoyed walking and jogging.
A gathering honoring Franklin's life will be held at the West Boylston Senior Center at a day and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 640 Main St., Worcester, MA 01608. Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center in Sterling is assisting Franklin's family with memorial arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 20, 2020