Franklin Butler Dandridge, 81
DELRAY BEACH, FL - Franklin Butler Dandridge, age 81, of Delray Beach, FL formerly of Sutton, MA , died March 8th, 2019 at the Delray Beach Hospital.
Frank Dandridge was born in Providence, Rhode Island on October 21, 1937. He is survived by his wife Donna Dandridge, his daughter Theresa Burdick (Partner Sonny Weagle) of Charlton, MA, his son Kevin Dandridge (Kathy) of Southbridge, MA, his brother Martin Dandridge of Indian Harbour Beach, FL and three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He grew up in Sutton, after having attended the local schools there. He worked for the Wonder Bread Baking Company in Natick, Mass for most of his working career.
He was the son of Frances H. Dandridge and Earle D. Dandridge.
He will be fondly remembered for his quiet personality & wit, who enjoyed a good cigar and loved NASCAR Racing. He was a Charter Member of The Manchaug Hot Rod Club ~ The Piston Poppers.
Franklin Dandridge's internment will be private in Delray Beach and attended only by family members.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019