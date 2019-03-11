Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
For more information about
Franklin Dandridge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Dandridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Dandridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franklin Dandridge Obituary
Franklin Butler Dandridge, 81

DELRAY BEACH, FL - Franklin Butler Dandridge, age 81, of Delray Beach, FL formerly of Sutton, MA , died March 8th, 2019 at the Delray Beach Hospital.

Frank Dandridge was born in Providence, Rhode Island on October 21, 1937. He is survived by his wife Donna Dandridge, his daughter Theresa Burdick (Partner Sonny Weagle) of Charlton, MA, his son Kevin Dandridge (Kathy) of Southbridge, MA, his brother Martin Dandridge of Indian Harbour Beach, FL and three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He grew up in Sutton, after having attended the local schools there. He worked for the Wonder Bread Baking Company in Natick, Mass for most of his working career.

He was the son of Frances H. Dandridge and Earle D. Dandridge.

He will be fondly remembered for his quiet personality & wit, who enjoyed a good cigar and loved NASCAR Racing. He was a Charter Member of The Manchaug Hot Rod Club ~ The Piston Poppers.

Franklin Dandridge's internment will be private in Delray Beach and attended only by family members.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now