Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
North American Martyrs Church
8 Wyoma Dr.
Auburn, MA
Burial
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Worcester, MA
Fred Cross


1926 - 2020
Fred Cross Obituary
Fred P. Cross, 93

Worcester - Fred P. Cross, 93, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center after an extended illness.

Fred is predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Claire E. (Bibeault) Partridge Cross who died in April 2018. He is survived by a step daughter, Claire Earley of Auburn; three grandchildren, Garrett Earley and his spouse, David Perk of Jersey City, NJ, Clarissa Earley of Auburn, MA and Ross Earley of Worcester, MA; 3 great grandchildren, Michael Calderon, Christopher Shays and Lydia Shays and several nephews and nieces.

Mr. Cross was born in Paxton, MA son of the late Allison and Mabel (Cleversy) Cross and is predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Jackson; six brothers, Roger, Harold, Charles, Edward, Robert and Norman Cross and a son in law, John Earley III.

Fred proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and worked along side his family as a patent maker for many years at the former Cross Brothers Company. Mr. Cross was a longtime member of North American Martyrs Church in Auburn and enjoyed vacationing and taking day trips to Maine.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10 AM in North American Martyrs Church 8 Wyoma Dr. Auburn. Burial with military honors will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Fred may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury, MA 01545. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family.

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
