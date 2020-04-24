|
Fred L. Gorham, 82
Upton - Fred L. Gorham, 82, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He is the beloved husband to Virginia A. (Cory) Gorham.
Born in Worcester, he was a son of the late Roland and Dorothy (Peabody) Gorham. He was raised and educated in Worcester and was a graduate of North Worcester High School Class of 1956.
Mr. Gorham held the ranking of Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.
Prior to retirement, Fred was employed as a Field Service Technician for Castle Company for 25 years.
He enjoyed road trips throughout the United States, everything related to photography, staying up to date with the United States Marine Corps, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Donna Wolfgang of Upton; three grandchildren, Courtney Wolfgang of Upton, Michael Wolfgang of Upton, and Nicole Wolfgang of Woonsocket, RI; two great-grandchildren, Alexys Rivera and Alexander Wolfgang; his brother, Gerald Gorham, Sr. of North Brookfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son, Stephen J. Gorham and his siblings, Alice Gagnon, Roland Gorham, Jr., Gene Gorham, and Rhonda Soojian.
Due to the current restrictions with public gatherings, Mr. Gorham's calling hours and funeral service details will be announced for a future date when the restrictions have been lifted.
The Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering – Director, is honored to assist the Gorham family with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be sent to the Community Covenant Church, 2 West Elm St, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020