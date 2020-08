Fred L. Gorham, 82Upton - Fred L. Gorham, 82, of Upton, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Milford Regional Medical Center.Calling hours will be held from 8 to 10 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main St. Upton.A graveside service with military honors will follow at 11:15 AM at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. The funeral processional will leave the funeral home at 10:15 AM.