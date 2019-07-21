Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Haas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Haas Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Haas Jr. Obituary
Fred A Haas, Jr.

Westborough - Frederick A. Haas, Jr. 96, of Westborough, late of South Hadley and Holyoke passed away Thursday, July 18th, 2019 with the "Love of his life" Sonja at his side.

Fred was born in Holyoke, a son of Fred A. Haas, Sr. and Pauline (Durant) Haas. He graduated from High School in Holyoke, joined the U.S. Army, in 1942, serving his country proudly and bravely during World War II in Europe, being awarded three battle Stars, the purple heart for wounds suffered in battle and the presidential unit citation for his part in the liberation of Dachau Concentration camp. Fred then spent four months in a French hospital recovering from his battle injuries. Always very interested in Electrical engineering, Fred upon discharge from the Service, earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and founded Haas Electrical in Western Massachusetts. He then continued his education by earning during night school his juris doctorate Law degree and passed the Massachusetts Bar.

Fred is survived by his devoted love Norma Sonja (Zonia) Jensen Bilde Haas; a son, James Haas; two grandchildren, Sarah and Alex all in California; nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A prayer service honoring Fred will be held at 12 noon Thursday July 25th 2019 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME, 370 Plantation St. Burial will be private.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now