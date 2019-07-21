|
Fred A Haas, Jr.
Westborough - Frederick A. Haas, Jr. 96, of Westborough, late of South Hadley and Holyoke passed away Thursday, July 18th, 2019 with the "Love of his life" Sonja at his side.
Fred was born in Holyoke, a son of Fred A. Haas, Sr. and Pauline (Durant) Haas. He graduated from High School in Holyoke, joined the U.S. Army, in 1942, serving his country proudly and bravely during World War II in Europe, being awarded three battle Stars, the purple heart for wounds suffered in battle and the presidential unit citation for his part in the liberation of Dachau Concentration camp. Fred then spent four months in a French hospital recovering from his battle injuries. Always very interested in Electrical engineering, Fred upon discharge from the Service, earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and founded Haas Electrical in Western Massachusetts. He then continued his education by earning during night school his juris doctorate Law degree and passed the Massachusetts Bar.
Fred is survived by his devoted love Norma Sonja (Zonia) Jensen Bilde Haas; a son, James Haas; two grandchildren, Sarah and Alex all in California; nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A prayer service honoring Fred will be held at 12 noon Thursday July 25th 2019 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME, 370 Plantation St. Burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019