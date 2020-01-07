|
Fred "Bumpa" Lambert
SPENCER - Fred "Bumpa" Lambert, 69, of Howe Village, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife of 37 years, Mary A. (Maringo) Lambert; his children, Derek M. Lambert, Lisa A. Lambert Blodgett, Kenneth J. Sandstrom Jr. and Heather A. Fournier and her husband Paul all of Spencer; his grandchildren, Derek, Makala, Dylon, Evan, Alec, Drew and Zoey, and a great granddaughter Aleah; his sisters, Donna Kelleher and her husband Stephen of Worcester and Nancy Grant and her husband Kevin of Spencer, several nieces and nephews.
Fred was a lineman and a cable splicer for Verizon Telephone Co. in Worcester for over 30 years and enjoyed an early retirement. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers during his time at the phone company.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Mathew D. and Marjorie H. (Hoar) Lambert and later served his country with the Air National Guard.
Fred was loved by many people for his quick wit and humor, he always had a smile on his face. Fred, in his earlier years, was an avid skier, enjoyed golf, he loved playing with his grand kids and was a New England sports fan his whole life. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family at Old Orchard Beach every summer as well as the many trips he took over the years with friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Sturbridge Host Hotel, 366 Main St., Sturbridge on Friday, Jan. 10th at 6:00pm, a reception and Celebration of his Life will follow at the Host Hotel.
Per Fred's wishes there are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made to Nazareth Home for Boys, 77 Mulberry St., Leicester, MA. 01524.
J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020