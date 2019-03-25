|
|
Fred C. LaRock, Sr.
SUTTON - Fred C. LaRock, Sr., 89, of Sutton died Sunday March 24, 2019 in Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Ctr., Northbridge. He was the husband of the late Grace M. (Titus) LaRock for 68 years.
Mr. LaRock was a dairy farmer for much of his life where he worked at Honey Farms in Ashland. He was also employed at the Upton Fuel Co. in Upton, retiring in 1988. During his retirement, he worked at Guaranteed Builder's Inc. in Douglas, Ma.
He was born Sept. 17, 1929 in Stowe, VT, a son of the late Clarence and Elva S. (Magoon) LaRock and had served in the U.S. Army.
Fred and his wife spent most of his retirement living full time in New Port Richey, FL. until 2011, when he and his wife moved back to Massachusetts to be near family. Fred was a man of many trades. If something needed to be fixed, he found a way to do it himself. He spent many hours a day in his workshop, crafting wooden gifts for his friends and family. He spent the last 7 years living with his son, daughter in law and his granddaughter's family under one roof where he enjoyed helping with family renovation projects. Fred loved his family and his two special cats, Friday and Baby.
He is survived by a son Fred C. LaRock, Jr. and his wife Constance of Sutton; two daughters, Penny L. and her husband Maurice Begin of Auburn and Deborah L. and her husband Robert Muller of Oxford; three sisters, Marjorie Oosterman of VT, Evelyn Charbonneau of Stowe, VT and Phyllis Scribner of Warren, MA; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Donald LaRock and two sisters, Catherine Handlen and Ramona LaRock.
Visiting hours will be held Wed. March 27, 2019 from 5 – 7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., Whitinsville.
Funeral services, with full military honors, will be held Thurs. March 28, 2019 at 10 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019