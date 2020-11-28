Fred V. Trumbull, 82



DeBary, FL - Fred V. Trumbull passed away on November 22nd at home surrounded by family and friends.



Defying all odds after suffering a stroke 7 years ago, Fred learned to walk again. He continued to live life to the fullest, including twice cruising the Caribbean with his family for both his 50th wedding anniversary and 80th birthday.



Fred leaves behind his beloved wife, Madeleine (Caravalho) Trumbull, who was instrumental in Fred's recovery, and was his fiercest advocate. Fred and Madie recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.



Fred grew up in Shrewsbury, MA, graduating from Shrewsbury High School in 1956. He served in the Air Force from 1959-1963 and was an Industrial Electrician in Worcester, MA for over 30 years. Fred was a long-time parishioner of St Roch's Parish in Oxford, MA where he could be found singing in the choir, teaching CCD, lectoring, and serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Upon retirement to FL, Fred enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and kept himself busy working as the unofficial resident fix-it man in their retirement community, Kingslake.



Fred is also survived by his brother, J. Philip Trumbull (Saginaw, MI), three daughters - Johanna Chernisky (DeBary, FL), Jennifer Antkowiak (Worcester, MA), and Jacqueline Gates (Oxford, MA); six grandchildren - Victoria, Katianna, Natasha, Meghan, D'mitri and William; and one great-granddaughter, Jaenelle.



Fred was dubbed "The Kindest Man Who Ever Lived" by his children. He loved his family unconditionally, wanted anything that made his wife happy, was a lover of a good (or bad) pun, always tried to make people laugh (especially with his Donald Duck and Tiny Tim impersonations), and hummed a bass line like a well tuned instrument. He was loved by all who knew him.



A graveside service will be held in Paxton, MA at a later date.





