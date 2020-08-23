1/
Freda Abrams
1917 - 2020
Freda Abrams, age 103

WORCESTER - Freda M. (Feldman) Abrams, age 103, died in the Jewish Healthcare Center on Saturday, August 22.

Her husband, Roland Abrams died in 1996. She leaves two sons, Arnold Abrams and his wife, Robyn of Meriden, CT and Howard Abrams and his wife, Charlotte of Miami, FL; a daughter, Barbara Higgins of Worcester; a granddaughter, Sarah Antonio and her partner, Joseph Antonio of North Brookfield; four great grandchildren, Emanuel Guerrero, Ryan, Noah and Lillian Antonio; a niece, Lynn Feldman; and two nephews, Andrew and Curtis Feldman. She was predeceased by her brother, Albert Feldman and her sister, Sylvia Funk.

She was born in Worcester, a daughter of Harry and Ida (Harris) Feldman and was a lifelong resident.

She was an executive secretary for the Worcester Department of Special Education for many years, retiring at age 74.

HER GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 3:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 24 IN HOLY SOCIETY CEMETERY (CHEVRA KADISHA CEMETERY) ON CEMETERY RD. IN LEICESTER. UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHY PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME IN HOLDEN

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Mass. Chabad, 22 Newton Ave., Worcester 01602.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
