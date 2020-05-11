|
Frederick J. Brown, 100
WESTBOROUGH - Frederick J. "Fred" Brown, 100, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Christine E. (Pike) Brown.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Ruth (Owen) Brown. He was raised and educated in Shelburne Falls and was a graduate of Arms Academy.
During WW II he served with the U. S. Navy Seabees stationed in Guam and attained the rank of Chief Storekeeper.
Fred was employed for his entire career as an accountant with New England Electric.
He was an active communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, and a dedicated member of the John Boyle O'Reilly Council 85 of the Knights of Columbus where he served for many years as Worthy Treasurer. He was active in Westborough Little League and was instrumental in starting the AAA league. He enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, woodworking and watching the Red Sox and college basketball. After retirement he and his wife set out to visit Canada and as many of the fifty states as possible, especially enjoying the national parks.
Fred is survived by three children, Mary Alice Parow and her husband, Richard, of Windham, NH, Thomas O. Brown of New Hampshire, and Karen A. Spencer and her husband, Lawrence, of Fitchburg, MA; one sister, Sr. Margaret Ann Brown, Sisters of Mercy in New Jersey; six grandchildren, Shawn Parow, Aimee Parow, M.D., Christopher Parow, Christine Gamboa, Kimberley Corwin and Timothy Parow; and one great-granddaughter, Layla Medina. He was predeceased by brothers Richard, Robert, Arthur and Lawrence, and sisters Emily, Ruth and Dorothy.
Fred's motto was "Keep smiling!"
A private committal service will take place in St. Luke's Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581
