Frederick H. Furhman, 60
Worcester - Frederick H. Furhman, age 60, died at his residence on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He leaves his sister, Cindy B. Furhman, wife of Thomas E. Urso of Worcester, with whom he lived and a few close personal friends.
He was born in Worcester and was the son of Leon D. "Sooky" and Gail (Smith) Furhman and was a lifelong resident.
He died on Friday, December 13, the day he surely would have found ironic.
For a number of years he was a security officer at the Worcester Centrum.
He loved music, animals, and having a generally good time despite a lifetime of health challenges. He made the most of his life.
GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15TH IN B'NAI BRITH CEMETERY. UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
