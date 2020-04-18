Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Holovnia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Holovnia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Holovnia Obituary
Frederick L. Holovnia

Gifted Musician

and Band Leader

Shrewsbury - Frederick L. Holovnia, 90, of Shrewsbury, a gifted musician and band leader, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. His wife, Avis (Andersen) Holovnia, predeceased him in 1992, and his first wife, Patricia (Smith) Holovnia, predeceased him in 1965.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather; Frederick is survived by a son, Lee Holovnia and his wife Lisa of Northborough; a daughter, Patricia Gordon and her husband Mark of Putnam, CT; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Anna Holovnia; a brother, Joseph T. Holovnia and his wife Sarah of Shrewsbury; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Holovnia. Born in Worcester, son of the late, Joseph and Stella (Borek) Holovnia. Frederick graduated from Worcester's Classical High School and later served his nation proudly in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict.

Frederick was a professional musician and was the leader of the "Fred Hall Orchestra" for over fifty years. He was a stellar performer on many instruments including piano, clarinet, saxophone, and trumpet. He shared his talent with many by offering music lessons for many who aspired to learn from him.

He operated the Northeast Recording Studio out of his home for many years, and hosted all genres of music, from college choirs to African bands, rock bands to classical ensembles and soloists.

Due to current restrictions on gathering, services will be held privately. He will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -