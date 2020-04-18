|
Frederick L. Holovnia
Gifted Musician
and Band Leader
Shrewsbury - Frederick L. Holovnia, 90, of Shrewsbury, a gifted musician and band leader, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. His wife, Avis (Andersen) Holovnia, predeceased him in 1992, and his first wife, Patricia (Smith) Holovnia, predeceased him in 1965.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather; Frederick is survived by a son, Lee Holovnia and his wife Lisa of Northborough; a daughter, Patricia Gordon and her husband Mark of Putnam, CT; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Anna Holovnia; a brother, Joseph T. Holovnia and his wife Sarah of Shrewsbury; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Holovnia. Born in Worcester, son of the late, Joseph and Stella (Borek) Holovnia. Frederick graduated from Worcester's Classical High School and later served his nation proudly in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict.
Frederick was a professional musician and was the leader of the "Fred Hall Orchestra" for over fifty years. He was a stellar performer on many instruments including piano, clarinet, saxophone, and trumpet. He shared his talent with many by offering music lessons for many who aspired to learn from him.
He operated the Northeast Recording Studio out of his home for many years, and hosted all genres of music, from college choirs to African bands, rock bands to classical ensembles and soloists.
Due to current restrictions on gathering, services will be held privately. He will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020