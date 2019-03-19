|
Frederick H. Kalb, 95
SHREWSBURY - Frederick H. "Fred" Kalb, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Stuart, Florida died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 95. He was the husband of the late Katherine (Foley) Kalb.
The only son of the late Frederick and Mildred (Booth) Kalb, Fred was born and raised in New York, New York. After High School, Fred enlisted in the United States Navy and served in World War II. Upon his honorable discharge he began working in the private sector and before long found himself working at Treadwell Corporation in New York. Later in his career, he transferred to the Thomaston, Connecticut office at which time he decided to relocate his family there as well. He continued working at Treadwell as a Production Manager until his retirement.
Fred and Katherine shared over 50 wonderful years in marriage and settling first in New Jersey where they began their family. Always there to provide for his family, Fred enjoyed time spent with his wife and three sons. He especially enjoyed helping them work on projects, or times spent at the family table. He maintained a beautiful home and took great pride in his ability to maintain and make repairs where there was a need. His family and their needs were always his focus.
In retirement, Fred and Katherine moved to Florida where for more than 20 years, they enjoyed their days in the sun, and spending time with family and friends. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching the NFL and PGA after he had completed his days work. He will most of all be remembered for his sense of humor.
Fred is survived by his sons, Steve Kalb of Boston, and Michael Kalb and his wife Patricia of Tolland, Connecticut; grandchildren Nick, and Michelle and Michael of Oneonta, NY. He was predeceased by his son Doug Kalb.
Services for Fred will be celebrated in private. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at Southgate who helped Fred in his journey. Fred will be buried next to Katherine at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a . To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019