Frederick Kush, 84



Clayton, NC - Frederick Kush, age 84 was born in Great Meadows, NJ.



Now, if you're about to throw away a pickle jar, stop. Consider: Fred Kush who entered the great beyond on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His spirit lives on with his three children (Fred Kush, Jr., Kathy Warner, and Susan Franklin), six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one surviving siblings (Betty Furmanick of Sterling, MA. In his lifetime, Fred was respected and well known for his hard work ethic. Our family learned many valuable lessons from Fred during his 84 years, among them: Never throw away any can or jar those are great to store your nuts, washers, or anything really. Bleach is a cure all remedy and dawn dish soap has many uses, including washing your hair. Also: A tractor is the perfect tool to remove 30 trees from your yard, just watch out for the neighbor's fence. Grow a huge garden with more vegetables than you will ever eat and give them away to friends and neighbors. Only purchase shirts with a pocket in the front because that is where you store your snack for later or your toothpicks. You can always build it better with your own two hands (including his home in Sterling, MA). Keep the car keys under the visor so they don't get lost. Always be available to help others who are less mechanically inclined. He believed hunters should always eat what they catch and not waste a thing. Above all, Fred loved his wife Elizabeth (Looler as he called her) who passed away August of this year. I'm sure she has been waiting for his arrival with a fresh cup of coffee. He is survived by his children: Fred Kush Jr. (wife Marilyn, son Seth); Kathy Warner (husband Brian, children Amanda and Chris); Susan Franklin (husband Mark, children Anastaysia, Anthony and Alicia); sibling Betty Furmanick (husband Rich); and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Fred is predeceased by seven siblings and his wife Betty. A remembrance ceremony will occur at a later date to remember the life of this extraordinary man.





