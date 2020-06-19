Or Copy this URL to Share

Frederick L. Titsworth, Jr.



NORTHBOROUGH



A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Frederick L. Titsworth, Jr. at 10AM on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Frederick passed away on June 15, 2020, at the age of 86.





