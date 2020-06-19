Frederick L. Titsworth Jr.
Frederick L. Titsworth, Jr.

NORTHBOROUGH

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Frederick L. Titsworth, Jr. at 10AM on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Frederick passed away on June 15, 2020, at the age of 86.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Parish
