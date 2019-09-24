Home

Frederick Pilch


1947 - 2019
Frederick Pilch Obituary
Frederick W. Pilch, 71

DOUGLAS - Frederick W. Pilch, 71, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Mary L. Pepka; 2 step-daughters, Michaela Pepka, and Jessica Maclean, as well as several step-grandchildren including Genevieve Pepka who was very near and dear to his heart. A sister Mary Pilch predeceased him, and his beloved pet Lucky.

Born in Northbridge on Nov. 7, 1947 Fred was the son of the late Frederick W. Sr. and Mary A. (Minior) Pilch and has been a lifelong resident of Douglas. He was a graduate of Douglas High School and then furthered his education attending Clark University and earning a Masters degree in Education. Fred worked as a College Professor at Quinsigamond Community College for the past 43 years, and previously taught at Nichols College. He was an avid conservationist who enjoyed both hunting and fishing, and was also a licensed logger. He was a longtime member of the Beagle Club in Douglas.

As to his wishes, Fred's services will be privately held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the QCC Foundation Scholarship Fund, Quinsigamond Community College Foundation, Inc., 670 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01606. To leave a message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
