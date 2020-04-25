|
|
Frederick L. Rhodes, Jr.
Aide to Rep. Joe Early
Worcester - Frederick L. Rhodes, Jr., 87, of Worcester and Shrewsbury, passed over to the other side to meet his Lord and Maker on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He died from complications from Lymphoma, which he courageously battled for over 10 years.
He leaves three sons, Robin Alan Rhodes of Worcester, and John Walter Rhodes & Craig Frederick Rhodes of Shrewsbury. He is survived by his life long friend and former wife, Dorothy Rea (Craig) Rhodes of Shrewsbury.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are being handled by Athy Funeral Home in Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020