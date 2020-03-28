|
Frederick A. Baird Jr.
Worcester - Frederick A. Baird Jr. age 73 passed away Monday morning at the St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, MA. He leaves his wife of 35 years Sharan A. (Springer) Baird of Worcester. He also leaves daughters, Jessica Ring and her wife Erinn of Worcester and Pamela Cavallo and her husband Jaye of NJ, also sons, Craig and Jason of Worcester, grandchildren, Hunter, Forrest , Emma, Kailyn and Kendall. He also leaves a sister Beverly Boza of Worcester.
Fred was born in Worcester, son of the late Frederick A. Baird Sr. and Blanche (Cusson) Baird and lived in Worcester all his life; he was a Vietnam Era US Air Force Veteran. Fred was a electrician and worked for IPG Photonics, Oxford, MA; he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. Fred was a season ticket holder for Holy Cross football. The love of his life was quality time with his grandchildren.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020