Fredrick J Rumford III, 75 Years Old
Flagler Beach, FL - Fredrick "Rick" Rumford III of Flagler Beach, FL died December 19, 2019 after a year of failing health, with his sister Gail by his side.
He leaves behind his wife Judy; two sons, Commander Fredrick Rumford IV stationed in Japan and Kirk Rumford of Sutton; two granddaughters and two grandsons; three sisters, Gail Kapulka of Holden, Karin Craig of Millbury and Robin Black of Grafton. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Morris and brother Chesley Johnson III.
Born in Worcester, son of Ethel V. (Johnson) and Fredrick J. Rumford Jr. Fredrick Rumford Jr. was killed in action during WWII in 1945. Ethel Rumford remarried Chesley Johnson Jr. who raised a family of six together.
Fredrick lived in Holden until the age of 20 when he joined the service, serving four years in Germany in the Green Beret Airborne Unit. Upon returning to the states he worked for his stepfather's business, he was a Wholesale Foods warehouse manager and he became a self-employed carpenter/contractor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and archery. He loved boating, motorcycle riding & karaoke. Fredrick lived most of his life in Massachusetts, retired to Maine and Florida and eventually permanently to Florida.
Memorial and remembrance was held December 19th at the Iron Boot in Florida with karaoke and friends. His wish was to have his ashes dispersed into the ocean at Matanza Bridge in Florida on the going-out tide, and wants his wife to join him at her time.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020