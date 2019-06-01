|
Fremont W. Nantelle, 96
WORCESTER - Fremont W. Nantelle, 96, formerly of Main Street, died peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Leominster. He leaves many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great grandnieces and nephews. Two sisters, Dorothy Marshall and Yvonne McDermott, both predeceased him. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Fremont A. and Emma M. (Caouette) Nantelle, graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1942, and was a former president of the St. Peter's High School Alumni Association.
Mr. Nantelle was a systems consultant for the former State Mutual Life Assurance Company of America in Worcester, where he worked for 36 years until he retired in 1991. He had previously worked at Harrington and Richardson Arms Company and at U.S. Steel. He has been a member of St. Peter's Church since 1943 and a daily communicant for most of his life. He had also been a member of St. Peter's Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, Men's Club, Holy Name Society, Parish Council, Social Action Committee, and the Diocese of Worcester Calvary Retreat League.
Fremont enjoyed both stamp and coin collecting, playing cards, being the family photographer/historian, and traveling to attend family functions. He will be remembered for his extreme generosity and kindness, and for living a life of simplicity and deep faith.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to all those who befriended and provided exceptional care for Fremont in his elder years at Goddard House and Homestead Hall in Worcester, Sunrise Senior Living, as well as JHC Hospice.
A FUNERAL MASS will be held at 11 A.M. on MONDAY, JUNE 3rd at ST. PETER'S CHURCH, 931 Main Street, Worcester, followed by burial at 1:30 P.M. in his family lot at Calvary Cemetery in Winchendon. There are no calling hours.
The family suggests donations in memory of Fremont be made to St. Peter's Church, 931 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01610 or the Sisters at Presentation Convent, 99 Church St., Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019