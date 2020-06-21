G. Jean Paddock, 92
LADY LAKE, FL / SHREWSBURY - G. Jean (Castor) Paddock, 92, of Lady Lake, Florida and formerly of Shrewsbury, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 17, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Pasadena, CA in 1927, to the late William and Esther (Hardy) Castor, Jean graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, CA. In 1953, Jean and her late husband Charlie (a graduate of Beal High School in Shrewsbury) moved east from California and settled in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Jean's beloved husband, Charlie, died in 1968. Jean worked several years for Allegro before having a lengthy career at Digital Equipment Corporation. Jean retired in 1992.
Jean was a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church in Shrewsbury, but most recently enjoyed attending Masses at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake. She was also an active member of their Women's Guild.
Jean leaves behind her loving children, Terry Paddock and his wife Audrey of Lake Lake, FL, Timothy Paddock and his wife Sigrid of The Villages, FL, Ginger Iagallo and her husband Robert of Shrewsbury, MA, Paul Paddock and his wife Patricia of North Highlands, CA, Patricia Wood and her husband Richard of The Villages, FL, and William Paddock and his wife Robin of Muncy, PA; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and nieces Karen Paddock and Susan Colbert. Jean was predeceased by her first husband, Charles Paddock, second husband, Daniel Rode; and her daughter, Jeannie Ann Zeek of Barre, MA.
Jean's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday June 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA. Burial will follow the Mass, and she will be interred with her husband Charlie at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 20 Summer Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.